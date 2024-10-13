wrestling / News
GCW Fight Club Night One Results 10.12.24: Art Of War Games Match, More
GCW held night one of their Fight Club on Saturday night featuring their Art Of War Games match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Grim Reefer & Ruckus
* Alec Price def. Gringo Loco
* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Kerry Morton by DQ
* Sidney Akeem def. Leon Slater
* GCW Championship #1 Contenders Hardcore Scramble Match: Ciclope def. 2 Tuff Tony, Bam Sullivan, John Wayne Murdoch, Lou Nixon, and Mr. Danger
* Cole Radrick def. Blake Christian
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Brandon Kirk def. Rina Yamashita
* Art Of War Games Match: Broski Jimmy, Mance Warner & Matt Cardona & Bully Ray defeat 1 Called Manders, Effy, Joey Janela & Matthew Justice
Joey Janela went through a flaming table #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/tLyVpyzdRH
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) October 13, 2024
@AllieKATCH is back in GCW and just turned on effy!!! #GCWArtOfWar pic.twitter.com/YeBAXgA826
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) October 13, 2024
HOlY SHIT!!!!@ThePrizeCityOG #GCW#GCWArtOfWar#GCWJAPAN pic.twitter.com/yi4wU6W4I1
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) October 12, 2024
