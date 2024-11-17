GCW Gateway to Death 2 Results: Mance Warner Defends Against Ciclope

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Gateway to Death 2 last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Gringo Loco def. Myron Reed

* Jack Cartwheel def. Shane Mercer

* Joey Janela def. Brooke Havok

* JCW Title Hardcore Match: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Gary Jay

* Sidney Akeem def. Broski Jimmy

* Allie Katch def. Dan The Dad

* Miyu Yamashita def. Mike Bailey

* Griffin McCoy vs. Mickey Midas – No Contest

* GCW Tag Team Title Four Way Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita and Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) and Takayuki Ueki & Violento Jack

* Hardcore Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. 1 Called Manders

* GCW World Title Death Match: Mance Warner (c) def. Ciclope