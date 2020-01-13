wrestling / News
GCW I Can’t Feel My Face Results 1.11.20: Nick Gage Battles Killer Kross, More
– GCW held their I Can’t Feel My Face show in Saturday night from Asbury Park, New Jersey featuring Nick Gage vs. Killer Kross in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
– Six-Man Scramble Match: Blake Christian def. AJ Gray & Cole Radrick & Ophidian & Oswald Project & Treehouse Lee
I make sure I stop @TreehouseLee after every show n tell him he has the dopest style in the game right now. Show me an Elbow Drop with more steeze…I'll wait bitches cuz it don't exist. #GCW #ICantFeelMyFace https://t.co/f5XjmF0KfJ
— Klem (@RetroSmark) January 12, 2020
– SHLAK def. Gregory Iron
– Chris Dickinson def. Alex Zayne
– Alex Colon def. Matthew Justice
GODDAMNIT!!!! @alexcolon0139 #ICantFeelMyFace #GCW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/aThUuboDpy
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) January 12, 2020
– Shane Mercer def. KTB
Death Valley Driver through a door across the ring!! @KTB_mauls #ICantFeelMyFace #GCW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/JMtYFu1CcX
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) January 12, 2020
– Effy def. Jimmy Lloyd
– Tony Deppen def. Jake Atlas
– Non-Title Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Nate Webb
Yo @RickeyShanePage, this is the Deadass H8 Club – (@NYINDYCMPUNKKID @AdamAAA #NickKnowledge) – @GCWrestling_ #icantfeelmyface #MDKALLFNDAY pic.twitter.com/1HAENPPpWr
— Evan Germanó (@hashbrojones) January 12, 2020
– Nick Gage def. Killer Kross
