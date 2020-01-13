wrestling / News

GCW I Can’t Feel My Face Results 1.11.20: Nick Gage Battles Killer Kross, More

January 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– GCW held their I Can’t Feel My Face show in Saturday night from Asbury Park, New Jersey featuring Nick Gage vs. Killer Kross in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

Six-Man Scramble Match: Blake Christian def. AJ Gray & Cole Radrick & Ophidian & Oswald Project & Treehouse Lee

– SHLAK def. Gregory Iron

– Chris Dickinson def. Alex Zayne

– Alex Colon def. Matthew Justice

– Shane Mercer def. KTB

– Effy def. Jimmy Lloyd

– Tony Deppen def. Jake Atlas

Non-Title Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Nate Webb

– Nick Gage def. Killer Kross

