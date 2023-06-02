wrestling / News
GCW To Set New Tournament of Survival Record Attendance With TOS 8
GCW’s Tournament Of Survival is one of the company’s biggest shows, and Brett Lauderdale says this year’s iteration is breaking the event’s record for attendance. The show takes place this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Lauderdale posted to Twitter to hype the attendance figure.
He wrote:
“Super excited to announce that #GCWToS8 has just blown past TOS7 and for the 3rd straight year we will have an all time record crowd in attendance for TOS at the showboat.
Thanks everyone for the unbelievable support. See ya Saturday “
The event will stream on FITE+ live on Saturday.
