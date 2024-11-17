GCW Nick Gage Invitational 9 Results 11.16.24: Sawyer Wreck Wins Tournament, More

The ninth annual GCW Nick Gage Invitational took place on Saturday, with Sawyer Wreck winning the Invitational tournament and more. You can see the full results from the Orlando, Florida event below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Nick Gage Invitational First Round Tokyo Towers Death Match: Drew Parker def. Violento Jack

* Nick Gage Invitational First Round Death Match: Rina Yamashita def. Takayuki Ueki

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational First Round Match: Brandon Kirk def. Dr. Redacted, Tank, and Tommy Vendetta

* Nick Gage Invitational First Round Match: Sawyer Wreck def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Mr. Danger def. Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational Semifinal Match: Brandon Kirk (c) def. Rina Yamashita

* Nick Gage Invitational Semifinal Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Drew Parker

* Miyu Yamashita def. Broski Jimmy

* GCW Ultraviolent Title Nick Gage Invitational Finals: Sawyer Wreck def. Brandon Kirk. Atticus Cogar returned and attacked Wreck after the match.