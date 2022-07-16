GCW No Signal to the Hills 2 Results 7.15.22: Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood in Headliner

– GCW returned to Los Angeles last night for No Signal to the Hills 2. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Gringo Loco beat Rocky Romero.

* Tony Deppen beat Komander.

* Alex Zayne beat Titus Alexander.

* Blake Christian beat Starboy Charlie; before the match began, Lio Rush came to the ringside area. He briefly confronted Christian and joined the commentary team.

* Los Macizos beat Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver.

* Hunter Freeman beat Rob Shit.

* GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) beat Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice). PPRAY were originally scheduled as BUSSY’s opponents, but they couldn’t make the show last night.

* Dark Sheik beat Cole Radrick.

* Joey Janela beat Kevin Blackwood.