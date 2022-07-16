wrestling / News
GCW No Signal to the Hills 2 Results 7.15.22: Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood in Headliner
– GCW returned to Los Angeles last night for No Signal to the Hills 2. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Gringo Loco beat Rocky Romero.
* Tony Deppen beat Komander.
* Alex Zayne beat Titus Alexander.
* Blake Christian beat Starboy Charlie; before the match began, Lio Rush came to the ringside area. He briefly confronted Christian and joined the commentary team.
* Los Macizos beat Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver.
* Hunter Freeman beat Rob Shit.
* GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (c) beat Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice). PPRAY were originally scheduled as BUSSY’s opponents, but they couldn’t make the show last night.
* Dark Sheik beat Cole Radrick.
* Joey Janela beat Kevin Blackwood.
