GCW So Much Fun Results 11.8.20: Alex Zayne’s Last Indie Match, More

GCW held their So Much Fun event on Sunday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, featuring Alex Zayne’s final independent match and more. The results are below, per Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Juicy Finau

* Scramble Match: AJ Gray def. Ace Austin, Holidead, Aeroboy, Joe Keys, & Levi Everett

* Atticus Cogar def. Cole Radrick

* Blake Christian def. Lio Rush

* IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB) def. Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude)

* Chris Dickinson def. Eric Ryan

* Tony Deppen def. Alex Zayne in Alex’s Final Independent Wrestling Match

* GCW World Heavyweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (c) def. Mance Warner to retain the GCW World Heavyweight Championship