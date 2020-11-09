wrestling / News
GCW So Much Fun Results 11.8.20: Alex Zayne’s Last Indie Match, More
GCW held their So Much Fun event on Sunday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, featuring Alex Zayne’s final independent match and more. The results are below, per Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver def. Juicy Finau
* Scramble Match: AJ Gray def. Ace Austin, Holidead, Aeroboy, Joe Keys, & Levi Everett
* Atticus Cogar def. Cole Radrick
* Blake Christian def. Lio Rush
Beautiful!!!@Air_Blake2234 @TheLionelGreen#SoMuchFun | @GCWrestling_
First Time @indiewrestling Users use Promo Code: “Gamechanger” for a Free 5 Day Trial! pic.twitter.com/WqdiJ21eqE
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) November 8, 2020
Fucking perfect@Air_Blake2234 #SoMuchFun @TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/OZUld7NjIE
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 8, 2020
* IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB) def. Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude)
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK #SoMuchFun @indiewrestling @GCWrestling_ @theirondemon @KTB_mauls
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/T5PEOlH411
— Kayden😷/ケイデン (@KVR216) November 8, 2020
.@theirondemon catches Lude and powerbombs him onto Killjoy, and passes Lude to @KTB_mauls to do the same!#GCW #SoMuchFun @GCWrestling_ @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/lyWAilsgBw
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 8, 2020
* Chris Dickinson def. Eric Ryan
* Tony Deppen def. Alex Zayne in Alex’s Final Independent Wrestling Match
Flip leg drop from @AlexZayne!! #SoMuchFun @indiewrestling @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/Pdys2T3VWR
— Kayden😷/ケイデン (@KVR216) November 8, 2020
* GCW World Heavyweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (c) def. Mance Warner to retain the GCW World Heavyweight Championship
