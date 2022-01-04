Various News: GCW Pays Tribute to Markus Crane, Main Events For NEW WrestleFest

– GCW has released a video paying tribute to the late Markus Crane. As previously reported, Crane passed away in his sleep late last month at the age of 32.

Crane had worked for GCW along with AAW, H20 and other companies. You can see the video below:

– Northeast Wrestling has announced the main event for their WrestleFest weekend on January 21st and 22nd. The weekend kicks off in Waterbury, New Jersey on the 21st with the following matches set:

* Adam Scheer (aka Braun Strowman) & EC3 vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* Ladder Match: Inzanely Rude vs. Waves & Curls

The main show takes place on January 22nd in Poughkeepsie, New York with the following matches:

* Malakai Black vs. Matt Taven

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Bandido & Flip Gordon,

* Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Daniels

* Vincent vs. Hale Collins

* Club Cam & Trustfund vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky, Gio Galvano, & Waves & Curls

Also appearing at the main show are Adam Scherr, Eddie Kingston, Bully Ray, NZO, Dan Maff, Brian Anthony, Sgt. Slaughter, PCO, Dutch, and more. You can find out more here.