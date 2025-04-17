GCW’s WWE ID Championship Tournament Results 4.16.25: First Round Matches, More

GCW held their first round matches in the WWE ID Championship Tournament on Thursday night and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament Match: Jordan Oasis def. Freedom Ramsey

* Zara Zakher def. Izzy Moreno after Zayda Steel interfered

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament Match: It’s GAL def. Aaron Rourke

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament Match: Ice Williams def. Aaron Roberts and Atticus Cogar

* WWE ID Women’s Title Tournament Match: Kylie Rae def. Zayda Steel

* WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament First Round No Disqualification Match: Marcus Mathers def. Sam Holloway

* Jackson Drake & Swipe Right def. Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwright & Sean Legacy