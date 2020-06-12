wrestling / News
Various News: Gender of Nikki Bella’s Baby Revealed, Matt Striker Eliminated From Labor of Love
– The gender of Nikki Bella’s baby was revealed during the Total Bellas season five finale. As you can see below, it was revealed on the show that Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev are expecting a boy.
The show has been renewed for a sixth season.
Proud parents to be! 💞#TotalBellas @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/ozjBfkkQAk
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2020
It’s a boy!! 💙N #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/3GkEtrQ9HT
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 12, 2020
It's a boy! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #TotalBellas @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/6fmFd1OuMZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Matt Striker was eliminated tonight on FOX’s reality show Labor of Love. The WWE and Lucha Underground alum was among those competing for the affections of Kathy Katzman, who is looking for the best potential father to have a child with. Kathy told Striker that she felt he wasn’t taking the whole thing seriously anymore and his views on parenting were differentr than hers.
The site reports that Striker was upset after the elimination and said he’d still have feelings for Kathy for some time.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV