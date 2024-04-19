Georgia Championship Wrestling (12.5.1981) Review  

-Another half-show this week.

-Originally aired December 5, 1981.

-Your host is Gordon Solie.



BOUT OF THE MONTH: STEVE O vs. BRIAN ST. JOHN

-So you may recall Gordon touting this a few weeks ago. The idea is that this match was announced a full month in advance, and fans were asked to send in postcards with their prediction for the winner. The cards were sorted into a Steve O pile and a Brian St. John pile, and a fan who picked the winner will win a garage door opener after the match…and a fan who picked the loser will win a tool kit, and two prizes with nearly identical values undoes the entire concept. As does…

-BOTH GUYS HAVING TO SIT THIS ONE OUT DUE TO INJURIES. Gordon brings in both men, who were asked to select proxies to replace them. Steve O has picked Brad Armstrong, and Brian St. John has picked Charlie Fulton. Come. On.

-So Steve and Brian both hobble out and draw postcards and cut promos promising to be back in action real soon, and in fairness, Brian St. John cuts a fantastic condescending douche promo declaring himself winner by virtue of his bin having more postcards, but that’s not how it works, so let’s go to the ring…



BOUT OF THE MONTH: BRAD ARMSTRONG (with Steve O) vs. CHARLIE FULTON (with Brian St. John)

-Armstrong works the arm in strong fashion. Fulton responds with forearms, but Armstrong comes right back with a backdrop and an armdrag takedown. Fulton gets things going, ramming Armstrong into the corner and following with a FULL bodyslam. Chinlock by Fulton, but Armstrong manages to break it, but Fulton goes right back to it, but Armstrong breaks it with rights and forearms, and a dropkick gets a one-count.

-It turns into a fist fight. Armstrong tries a front facelock, but Fulton backdrops out, only for Brad to hang on and make it a sunset flip for three. It felt like they were just getting going there.

-The newest tag team in Georgia is here: Kevin Sullivan and Wayne Ferris. And they have words for the Armstrongs before they head to the ring.



KEVIN SULLIVAN & WAYNE FERRIS vs. MIKE JACKSON & BIG JOE TURNER

-Jackson counters a backdrop and dropkicks Ferris right away. Sullivan furiously tags in and just starts beating on Jackson in a rage, then tags Ferris in for more aggression. Jackson manages to get out of there, and the heels gang up on Turner. Snapmare and a fist drop by Ferris. Sullivan beats on him some more.

-They switch to arm work as this becomes the classic Georgia Way Too Long Squash of the Week. Again, if I could time-travel, I would tell every guy in this promotion, “If they give you eight minutes, you HAVE to let the other guy have offense.” It’s just dull and ridiculous to watch an ass-kicking that drags on this long.

-Turner finally makes a hot tag to Jackson, and Jackson is a house of fire, but the moment Sullivan puts a hand on him, he tags out, so that’s Jackson’s fault. Elbow by Ferris wins.

-Big Red is out here with a videotape, and before he can even explain what’s on it, the Masked Superstar hurries out and destroys the tape, swearing that it doesn’t prove anything.



SUPER DESTROYER & MASKED SUPERSTAR vs. VINNIE VALENTINO & BOB RUSSELL

-Masked men go on the early offense as Gordon finally hints at the wonky finish that Superstar doesn’t want us to see, as fans in the Omni suspect that he and Destroyer switched masks at one point during the title match, and it helped Superstar beat Tommy Rich for the title.

-Superstar and Super Destroyer maul Valentino as Russell protests the onslaught. Russell finally tags in and they just beat him down. Destroyer applies a bearhug, then wraps it up with a superplex.

-Big Red strolls out and promises that he actually has MORE evidence than just the tape that got destroyed. Superstar turns it physical, and Big Red is up for that, taking on both masked men without much trouble until Bad Bad Leroy Brown heads in just to make sure it’s nice and even. Masked guys get their asses handed to them and get out as soon as they can.



JIM GARVIN vs. MIKE MILLER

-Garvin starts with a waistlock takedown. Miller fights back with knees, and an elbow gets two. Miller keeps hammering away as I’m starting to process that they’re using Garvin as a babyface here. Garvin reverses an Irish whip and monkey flips Miller to get the comeback going. Elbow by Garvin, and a sleeper puts Miller away.

AUSTIN IDOL & TERRY GORDY vs. RICK BENFIELD & MIKE JACKSON

-Oh, so I guess what happened in that last squash was that Jackson was trying to save his strength for this match.

-Jackson applies a side headlock on Gordy, then dropkicks him, which Gordy shrugs off like it’s nothing. Gordy pops him in the mouth and brings in Idol, who falls victim to a bodypress for a one-count. Jackson goes back to the side headlock before tagging in Benfield. Idol works the arm on Benfield, then tags in Gordy. Funny moment as Gordon calls Gordy “Baby Huey” on commentary and doesn’t seem to be aware that he did that.

-Jackson tags in and tries to clean house, but Idol just immediately catches him in a backbreaker. Piledriver by Gordy gets the victory.



THE ANGEL vs. JIM GALLAGHER

-Angel flings Gallagher around the ring, and an atomic drop gets a one-count. Interesting to see them trying to do something with the Angel out of nowhere. Hammerlock by Angel, and he holds onto it while ramming Gallagher from corner to corner, then dumps him to the concrete.

-Angel continues beating on him as Gordon kinda begs for them to wrap this one up. Backdrop gets TWO as Gallagher has decided he’s engaged enough to kick out but not engaged enough to do one damn bit of offense. Shoulderbreaker FINALLY gets three.



KEVIN SULLIVAN & WAYNE FERRIS vs. VINNIE VALENTINO & TOM ROGERS

-Valentino takes down Ferris, then tags in Rogers, who goes to the arm with gusto. Ferris goes for a backdrop, but Rogers counters it and tags in Valentino. We end up with all four men in the ring for a brawl, and Nick Patrick gets too distracted by Rogers to notice Valentino getting double-teamed, and Sullivan & Ferris get the victory. Oh, they DEFINITELY see something in Rogers at this point.