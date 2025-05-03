wrestling / News

Gigi Dolin, Jakara Jackson Comment On WWE Releases

May 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Gigi Dolin 1-25-24 Image Credit: WWE

Gigi Dolin and Jakara Jackson both took to social media to comment on their releases from WWE. As noted, the two were among those who were let go by WWE on Friday, and they both posted to social media to comment.

Dolin wrote on Twitter:

“Officially free to work in 30 days
[email protected]

Jackson posted to Instagram, writing:

“Always BEEN and always GON be bout that motha fkn ACTION”

