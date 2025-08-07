wrestling / News
Various News: Gillberg Appearing On This Week’s Memphis Wrestling, JCW Streaming On Triller Next Week
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
– Gillberg is making an appearance on this week’s Memphis Wrestling TV. PWInsider reports that the WCW alumnus is appearing on this week’s show.
– Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s Gathering of the Juggalos event are set to take place next week. The event takes place on August 12th and will stream on Triller TV+ here.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Criticizes Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella Segment From Monday’s WWE RAW
- JBL On Why John Cena Had One Of Wrestling’s Hardest Roles, Compares Him To Hulk Hogan
- Paul Heyman Says Payoff To Travis Scott & Rock Angle Was Planned But ‘Fell Apart’
- MVP Reportedly Causing Frustration In AEW Around Hurt Syndicate