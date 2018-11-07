wrestling / News
Gillberg Says He Cried in Vince McMahon’s Office After Winning The Light Heavyweight Championship
Gillberg recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing his role as an enhancement talent and reaction to winning the Light Heavyweight Championship.
On Being Labeled an Enhancement Talent: “I wasn’t enhancement talent, I was a wrestler in the WWF,” Gill said of his first WWE stint as a jobber during the early 90s. “I was a fan. I loved it. That’s all I wanted to be was a wrestler in the WWF. I was a wrestler in the WWF! Enhancement doesn’t matter to me. I was there wrestling the best there was in the best place there was to wrestle every night. How could you be disappointed in that? I was a fan who got his dream fulfilled. That’s the only way I can say it.”
On Crying in Vince McMahon’s Office After Winning The Light Heavyweight Championship: “I cried. I went right into Vince’s office and cried. It was everything to me. Wrestling is what it is, but to me, it’s my life.”