Giovanni Giorgio Set To Announce Marigold and NOAH Shows In 2025

In an interview with Fightful), Giovanni Giorgio said that he will make his announcing debut for both Marigold and Pro Wrestling NOAH next year.

He said: “I certainly do. I’m starting a very exciting new chapter in my career because next week I fly off to Japan for my first shows with Pro Wrestling NOAH. I’ll be kicking off the new year with NOAH the new year at the Nippon Budokan with Shinsuke Nakamura. I’ve got the new year reboot on the 2nd of January and on the 3rd, I make my debut for Marigold on commentary. So I’ve been dying to tell people about this. I’m glad to be giving you the scoop. It’s long been a dream of mine to perform in Japan and to get to do it for such a legendary company as Pro Wrestling Noah in the Nippon Budokan. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year and I’m so excited.“