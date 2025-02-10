Giovanni Vinci Posts Message Thanking WWE, Fans & Coworkers Following Release

Giovanni Vinci is grateful to WWE, his colleagues and the WWE fanbase following his release from the company. As noted, Vinci was among those who were released from the company over the weekend. Vinci posted his first public statement about his release on Instagram, as you can see below.

Vinci wrote:

“Thank you to the WWE Universe, @WWE, and everyone I had the pleasure of working with.”

In addition to Vinci, the Good Brothers, Blair Davenport, Paul Ellering, the Authors of Pain, and seemingly Isla Dawn were released, while Sonya Deville was informed that her contract was not being renewed.