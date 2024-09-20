wrestling / News
Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
September 20, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. This is a rematch from a few weeks ago, where Crews defeated Vinci within seconds. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton (If Bayley or Naomi score the winning fall, they get a title shot. If they lose, they have to leave Smackdown)
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns try to find common ground
* Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Says Full Wrestling Match Off the Table, Wouldn’t Mind Occasional Spots
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, Errors During the Broadcast, CM Punk Segment
- Backstage Note on Mercedes Mone Having Private Locker Room at AEW Events
- Rikishi Shares Message Asking for Prayers for His Son Jimmy Uso