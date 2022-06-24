Gisele Shaw Publicly Announces That She Is A Transgender Woman

During an interview with Breakfast Television in Canada (via PWInsider), Gisele Shaw announced that she has been living her life as a transgender woman and is proud of that fact. Here are highlights:

On making the decision to publicly reveal herself: “It’s super scary, but the more I speak about it, I feel it just gets normalized and I feel more free and accepting of my own self and loving myself. I think that’s really important.”

On timing her announcement with Pride month: “It means so much to me, because I feel Toronto pride. It’s about being proud and being authentic and true to yourself. It’s so important to just love yourself and to be true to who you are.”