wrestling / News
Gisele Shaw Publicly Announces That She Is A Transgender Woman
June 24, 2022 | Posted by
During an interview with Breakfast Television in Canada (via PWInsider), Gisele Shaw announced that she has been living her life as a transgender woman and is proud of that fact. Here are highlights:
On making the decision to publicly reveal herself: “It’s super scary, but the more I speak about it, I feel it just gets normalized and I feel more free and accepting of my own self and loving myself. I think that’s really important.”
On timing her announcement with Pride month: “It means so much to me, because I feel Toronto pride. It’s about being proud and being authentic and true to yourself. It’s so important to just love yourself and to be true to who you are.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note On Reaction of Bruce Prichard Taking Over As Head of Talent Relations in WWE
- More on Ric Flair’s Last Match, Original Plans For Bout, Press Conference Video
- Rhea Ripley Responds To Tweet Criticizing Her Appearance
- Bully Ray Recalls Eric Bischoff Pitching Him Aces and Eights Storyline In TNA, Embracing His Role In the Faction