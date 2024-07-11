Giulia Announces New Autobiography ‘My Dream’ For August

Marigold has announced that Giulia will release her autobiography, called My Dream, in August. It is currently available for pre-order. Here’s a synopsis:

I am a professional wrestler. I live for my dreams.

The biggest star in women’s professional wrestling, both in popularity and ability, has written a book for the first time!

From her turbulent upbringing to her professional debut, the death of Hana Kimura, the hair-cutting match, her determination to leave Stardom and join Marigold, and her challenge to major overseas wrestling…

Giulia, a professional wrestler who cannot be contained in a single category, has a story of her past and future.