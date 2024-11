– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE NXT Superstar Giulia spoke about her goal to become NXT Women’s Champion. She stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “In NXT, I want to be a champion, NXT Women’s Champion. I want to wrestle each [and every] single girl, everybody, all the girls.”

Giulia is set for action later tonight on WWE NXT TV. She will face Kelani Jordan in a qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Tonight’s show will be broadcast on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.