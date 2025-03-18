Various News: Glacier Set For The Gathering VI, ECWA Super 8 Taking Place This Weekend

– Glacier has been added to the lineup for TMart Promotions’ The Gathering VI. PWInsider reports that the WCW alumnus has been added to the convention, which takes place from July 30th through August 3rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– As a reminder, the ECWA Super 8 Tournament takes place this weekend in Morganville, New Jersey. The 29th iteration of the tournament goes down on March 22nd with Brian Morris, Bryce Saturn, Clutch Rockwell, Darius Carter, Jay D Luscious, LA Vin, Leo Sparrow, Mortar, Sean Royal and one last competitor to be revealed.

You can get tickets for the event here.