GLCW And CYN: Awakening Results: Adam Scherr, EC3 & Flip Gordon In Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

GLCW and Control Your Narrative held a joint show, Awakening, on Sunday night featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the Cedarburg, Wisconsin show below, per Wrestling-News.net:

* Big Damo defeated Jamie Stanley

* Big Curt, Putter & Pledge defeated Jordan Kross, Eli Perez & G Money. After the match, EC3 came out and stared off with Kross as G Money and Eli Perez went to the back.

* Psycho Boy Fodder def. Man Bun Jesus

* Blake ‘Bulletproof’ Troop def. Unknown Talent

* Space Cowboy interviewed Kal Herro. Herro invited Jordan Kross out, only to have EC3 interrupt. EC3 challenged HGerro to a match at Blizzard Brawl and then told Kross to trust no one.

* Adam Scherr, Flip Gordon, EC3 & Dontae Smiley def. Backwoods Brown, Drew Hernandez, TW3 & Ragnar