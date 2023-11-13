wrestling / News

Glory Pro Ascend Results 11.9.23: Calvin Tankman Defends Title, More

November 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Glory Pro Wrestling Image Credit; Glory Pro

Glory Pro Wrestling released the latest episode of their Ascend series on Friday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the episode (per Fightful), as well as the full video:

* Colt Cabana & Dan The Dad def. The Outrunners

* Shazza McKenzie def. Heidi Howitzer

* Crown Of Glory Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Kenny Alfonso

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Glory Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading