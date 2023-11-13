wrestling / News
Glory Pro Ascend Results 11.9.23: Calvin Tankman Defends Title, More
November 12, 2023 | Posted by
Glory Pro Wrestling released the latest episode of their Ascend series on Friday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the episode (per Fightful), as well as the full video:
* Colt Cabana & Dan The Dad def. The Outrunners
* Shazza McKenzie def. Heidi Howitzer
* Crown Of Glory Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Kenny Alfonso
More Trending Stories
- AEW Announces Continental Classic Round Robin Tournament, Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle
- Vince Russo Says TNA’s Main Event Mafia Was Better Than the Bloodline
- Update on Plans For Men’s Wargames Match at WWE Survivor Series (SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps