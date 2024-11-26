Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse Results 11.24.24: Ricky Starks Competes For Gravity Title, More

Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse took place on Sunday, with Ricky Starks in action and more. You can see the full results from the St. Louis, Missouri show, which aired on Highspots.TV, below (per Fightful):

* The Revolution def. Ashton Reacher & Dante Pharaoh

* Effy def. Ethan Price

* Blair Onyx def. Aminah Belmont

* Mat Fitchett def. Myung-Jae Lee

* Dan The Dad, The Deliverer Moses & Tootie Lynn def. Solomon Tupu & The Hate Keepers

* Dak Draper def. Danhausen

* Glory Pro Women’s World Crown Championship Match: Laynie Luck def. Allie Katch and Maggie Lee

* Crown Of Glory Championship Match: Jake Parnell def. Rahim De La Suede

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: The New Guys def. The Philly Marino Experience

* A1 Zero Gravity Championship Match: Kody Lane and Ricky Starks fought to a no contest.

“I aint never crossed a man who didnt deserve it” And this one was long overdue. pic.twitter.com/QVwWEvSGFD — Mike Outlaw (@TheReal_MOutlaw) November 25, 2024