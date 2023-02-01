– The American Film Genre Archive (AFGA) is releasing a documentary on Blu-ray about the original GLOW organization. Titled, GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the film hits Blu-ray on February 28. Here’s the official synopsis and a trailer for the upcoming release:

GLOW: THE STORY OF THE GORGEOUS LADIES OF WRESTLING is the true story of what happened behind the scenes of one of the most outrageous television shows in history. From 1986-92, the airwaves were ruled by GLOW—a neon and glitter-soaked reimagining of the World Wrestling Federation with an all-female cast . . . only with more skits, chainsaws, and personalized rap songs. This documentary, which inspired the hit Netflix series GLOW, chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic show through the stories of those who lived it. Produced DIY-style by filmmakers Brett Whitcomb and Bradford Thomason (THE ROCK-AFIRE EXPLOSION), GLOW: THE STORY OF THE GORGEOUS LADIES OF WRESTLING pays tribute to the incredible women who made it all possible. AGFA is thrilled to bring GLOW to Blu-ray for the first time, complete with enough extras to fuel three-thousand suplexes.