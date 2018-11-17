The Godfather Hosting Free Survivor Series Viewing Party Tomorrow

If you live in Chicago, now is your chance to party with the Godfather. Wrestling Inc and Duffy’s Tavern & Grille will host a live viewing party for Survivor Series tomorrow with the Godfather. The event previously had paid admission, but it will now be free. Those who pre-ordered tickets will get refunds. Doors open at 4 PM CT. Once the venue hits capacity (around 400 people), no one else will be allowed inside. Those who attend will get:

* A photo with and signed 8×10 of The Godfather

* Live commentary from The Godfather

* Food and drink specials

* The full WWE Survivor Series and WWE Survivor Series Kick-Off Show streamed live on over 40 HD, big screen TVs

Duffy’s Tavern & Grille

420 W Diversey

Chicago, IL 60614