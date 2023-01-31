wrestling / News
Godfather Says He Just Signed New WWE Legends Deal
The Godfather is under a legends deal with WWE for at least another several years, as he recently revealed. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the Universal Wrestling Podcast for a new interview and was asked if the feeling backstage in the company is different with Triple H being in charge. During his answer, he noted that he just signed a new extension to his legends deal.
“It’s no different for me, I’m friends with both [Vince McMahon and Triple H],” Godfather said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think both treat me the same. They both know about all my smoking and craziness. They both know me … I’ve been on a Legends Contract since 2003 … and I just now signed another one for five years.”
He continued, “So, I mean, that says something. I’ve been on the payroll since 2003. You know, it ain’t bad being The Godfather.”
Godfather last appeared on WWE TV at Raw XXX.
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
- Cody Rhodes Reveals When He Got 100% Cleared For Royal Rumble, His Top Wrestling Moments
- Note on Who Was Sitting Ringside For WWE Royal Rumble
- NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments