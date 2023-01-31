wrestling / News

Godfather Says He Just Signed New WWE Legends Deal

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Godfather - Papa Shango Charles Wright Image Credit: WWE

The Godfather is under a legends deal with WWE for at least another several years, as he recently revealed. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the Universal Wrestling Podcast for a new interview and was asked if the feeling backstage in the company is different with Triple H being in charge. During his answer, he noted that he just signed a new extension to his legends deal.

“It’s no different for me, I’m friends with both [Vince McMahon and Triple H],” Godfather said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think both treat me the same. They both know about all my smoking and craziness. They both know me … I’ve been on a Legends Contract since 2003 … and I just now signed another one for five years.”

He continued, “So, I mean, that says something. I’ve been on the payroll since 2003. You know, it ain’t bad being The Godfather.”

Godfather last appeared on WWE TV at Raw XXX.

