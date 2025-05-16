GoFundMe Launched To Raise Money For Funeral Arranagements For Sabu

A GoFundMe account has been launched in order to help the family of Sabu raise money for his funeral arrangements. The ECW legend passed away this past weekend. The funeral is set for May 30.

The campaign has a goal of $25,000. At this time, $5,695 has been raised. It was set up by wrestling journalist Dominic DeAngelo.

He wrote: “On May 11, 2025, the world lost legendary pro-wrestler, Sabu. Sabu, nephew of the Original Sheik, was a trailblazer who transformed the pro-wrestling business worldwide. His tenure in Japan and the American independents sparked a transformation in the landscape of pro wrestling, which lead to a boom period. The Attitude Era, Extreme Championship and All Elite Wrestling do not exist but for the contributions of this true original.

Sabu’s humble, generous, and funny demeanor outside of the ring impacted those who knew him just as much as inside it. Sabu gifted the world with his presence and will live on forever. Now that he has left this earth, he will be reunited with his beloved mother, uncle, and Melissa.

This GoFundMe was created to help pay for all funeral expenses during this difficult time. Any donation or sharing of the cause is greatly appreciated. Let’s honor the legendary performer and the unbelievable human being; the one and only Sabu!“