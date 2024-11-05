GoFunMe Account Launched For Dutch Mantell To Help With Medical Bills

Dutch Mantell’s family has set up a GoFunMe account for the legendary wrestler as he deals with a recent health crisis. The family is attempting to raise $100,000 for him to help with medical bills. Here is the description for the fundraiser:

“Hello wrestling family. It is with a heavy heart that I reach out today and ask for some help for the Dirty Dutchman and his family. Unfortunately they are at a critical place with their health and now facing financial issues as well. The goal amount of this is just there because a number had to be entered. Any donation is appreciated. The costs for this will be very high for the family.

5 years ago, Dutch and his wife Cathy moved to Florida with their daughter Amanda. Amanda wanted them closer to her as she was fully aware they were getting older and starting to need some help with things. All was smooth until about a year ago and things went downhill with both Dutch and Cathy very quickly.

Many of you are aware that Dutch has faced multiple medical emergencies over the last year. He has beat sepsis twice and nearly died both times. He is currently home recovering after a month long stay in the hospital this last go around. He just started his podcasts back which is great for him but that is all he is able to do right now. The podcast is really good for him as he truly loves interacting with the fans and is so passionate about sharing wrestling stories with you all.

His wife Cathy has also had a very hard year. They have been married 51 years and have barely been able to see each other through all this. She has been hospitalized 11 times since May, spending the majority of that time inpatient. She has lost 70 lbs and is very weak. Earlier this week she underwent emergency bowel resection surgery and was told although it was extremely high risk due to as sick as she was, without it she would die. She is facing a long slow recovery from this. Due to the multiple hospitalizations she has maxed out her days insurance will cover. This places an immense financial and emotional burden on the family.

Many of you know Dutch’s daughter Amanda. Amanda is a very driven successful career woman, however when this happened with Dutch and Cathy, she immediately took on the role as sole caretaker to them both. They are not medically well enough to be left home alone or take care of themselves right now. She has been their advocate at the hospitals and without her it is safe to say Dutch or Cathy would not be with us today. The hospital nearly missed the sepsis diagnosis with Dutch and she fought with them to take him serious and he nearly died as a result of this. She has taken FMLA from work (she is facing health issues of her own as well which she does not wish to share at this time) and exhausted all of her own savings keeping the bills paid. This means there is nothing left of savings or insurance to cover any of the additional time Cathy needs in the rehab center once she is well enough to be transferred, any respite care, in addition to just regular bills that must be kept up with. Amanda has worked very hard to keep things going. She had well over a years worth of emergency “bill” money in savings when all this started however that is nearly exhausted. The emergency came and hit her with a double whammy.

If you can help this family please do so. If you can not that is ok too,

It’s hard for everyone right now. Please share this post. Those that know Amanda know she would

do anything for anyone in need and she hates that they have to ask for

help right now but she understands it has to be done. More likely than not if you have had a go fund me, she has donated to it. This is a very tight close knit small family and there is no other family near that can help, so the burden all falls on her. To be fair Amanda wouldn’t want anyone but herself taking care of them anyway. She never could have imagined that both their health would go downhill so drastically so fast and it be both of them at the same time. She is cleaning, preparing their meals, helping them do literally everything, running between home and the hospital (or nursing facility) ,managing all the household bills, managing all their medications, and keeping everything going. Even spending countless nights at the hospital sleeping in a chair making sure they were comfortable and had what they needed.

Dutch has spent over 50 years entertaining us, keeping us on the edge of our seats with his stories, making us laugh and sharing his vast knowledge of the wrestling industry with us all. Although he was smart with his money a medical crisis can wipe out even the best laid plans. Any donations will be sent directly to Amanda to help with any medical expenses and everyday bills during this. She is managing all of their Dr appts and financial aspects of that. All donations will go towards Dutch and Miss Cathy’s recovery. We have set up this Go Fund Me account for the family. Thank you so much for your support.”