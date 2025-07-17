Goldberg Says He Apologized To Gunther Over Laughing After Chop

Goldberg recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for the Ariel Helwani show (h/t Fightful) and discussed his match with Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Goldberg was asked about laughing after taking a chop from Gunther during the match, noting that he apologized to Gunther over the laugh. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I just really apologized,” Goldberg said. “Number one, I clipped him once with a right hand. Number two, I laughed when he chopped me. I didn’t know what to expect because you feel these chops throughout your career a little bit. They’re loud. It looks like they hurt. It leaves some good marks. It’s devastating. It’s a great work punch. I thought it was going to hurt, that’s all. It just startled me. I didn’t mean to do that. I really apologized because it’s not a rib. I’m not trying to downplay his move. It caught me off guard. I completely broke character. I can’t believe that I did that. I feel so bad. I love that kid. To be able to have my last match with him, it was awesome. The kid is extremely talented. I would love to have a chop fest with him and have ten more of those matches because each one you do is better. It was an honor to work with the kid and I’m really appreciative of him helping me out and making this old man look like he could do some stuff.”

Gunther won the match, which was marketed as Goldberg’s final match.

As reported earlier, Goldberg was “pissed” about WWE cutting off his post-match speech after the show ran long.