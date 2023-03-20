Goldberg’s WWE Contract Reportedly Expired, Now a Free Agent

Goldberg is reportedly a free agent, with his WWE contract having expired. Fightful Select say that they’ve confirmed that Goldberg’s WWE contract expired at the end of last year, with no deal made to renew or extend it.

Goldberg last wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber, his only match that he competed in last year. He had 10 months after that point and did not take to the ring again.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE in 2016 and wrestled as a part-timer, during which he had two WWE Universal Championship reigns. Many of his matches took place at the Saudi Arabia shows, with the rest taking place at the “Big Four” WWE PPVs.

There were reports, never confirmed, that AEW was interested in Goldberg back in 2019.