– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke to 93.7 The Ticket this week and revealed that he and Vince McMahon agreed upon a proper retirement match for his career that was supposed to take place after his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Goldberg on WWE not following through on a proper retirement match for him: “I’ll stop the rumor mill right now. The reason why these rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn’t come to fruition through them … and nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done. Period. End of story.”

On his character deserving a proper sendoff: “At the end of the day … I do believe that my character deserves a proper sendoff. And until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up. Anything and everything is an option … Let the rumor mill start up after that.”