wrestling / News

Impact News: Good Brothers Have Last Match In Impact, Mike Bailey Retains X-Division Title, Violent By Design Expands

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 9-15-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Good Brothers’ last match in the promotion for now. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows faced The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of last night’s show, with the latter team coming out ahead. After the match, the two teams embraced and celebrated together:

– Mike Bailey defeated Dorado Mascara to retain his X-Division Championship in the opening match of this week’s show:

– Violent By Design is looking to rebuild its ranks, as seen in a video from last night’s episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mike Bailey, The Good Brothers, Violent by Design, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading