Good Brothers Return At NJPW Resurgence, Team With Young Bucks

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Good Brothers made their NJPW return at Resurgence to team up with The Young Bucks. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on Friday’s show, joining forces with the AEW EVPs to pick up a win over the War Dogs.

The match was the Good Brothers’ first since they were released from WWE in February. They picked up the win for their team by hitting the Magic Killer on Gedo.

