wrestling / News
Gravity vs. Shane Taylor Tournament Final Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Gravity will face Shane Taylor in the finals for the TV Title Eliminator Tournament. Also, Athena is set for action this week. This week’s new episode debuts on Thursday, August 10 on HonorClub. Here’s the announced lineup so far:
* ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Shane Taylor vs. Gravity
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in action
* Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade) vs. Billie Starkz
* Slim J vs. Dalton Castle
After securing her win last week against @DiamanteLAX, the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will be in action this Thursday!
Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf at 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/Ph0M2ubqSw
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023
Still frustrated from last week over #ROH Board of Directors member @StokelyHathaway, @theDALTONcastle has his focus locked onto @tadpoleslimj as they clash in singles action this Thursday!
Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf at 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/aiGN1UM6yV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023
It's the finals in the ROH World TV Title Eliminator Tournament as @GravityLuchador takes on the former #ROH World TV Champion @shane216taylor.
Who will become the number one contender?
Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf at 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/xUQeb8UMcX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023
Last week we saw @W18Robin gain a victory in singles competition, and this week she takes on the returning @BillieStarkz THIS THURSDAY!
Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/I9hA73jRBN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023
