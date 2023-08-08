wrestling / News

Gravity vs. Shane Taylor Tournament Final Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

August 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Honor Club TV - Gravity vs. Shane Taylor Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Gravity will face Shane Taylor in the finals for the TV Title Eliminator Tournament. Also, Athena is set for action this week. This week’s new episode debuts on Thursday, August 10 on HonorClub. Here’s the announced lineup so far:

* ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Shane Taylor vs. Gravity
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in action
* Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade) vs. Billie Starkz
* Slim J vs. Dalton Castle

