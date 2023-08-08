– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. Gravity will face Shane Taylor in the finals for the TV Title Eliminator Tournament. Also, Athena is set for action this week. This week’s new episode debuts on Thursday, August 10 on HonorClub. Here’s the announced lineup so far:

* ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Shane Taylor vs. Gravity

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in action

* Robyn Renegade (with Charlette Renegade) vs. Billie Starkz

* Slim J vs. Dalton Castle

After securing her win last week against @DiamanteLAX, the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will be in action this Thursday! Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf at 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/Ph0M2ubqSw — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023

Still frustrated from last week over #ROH Board of Directors member @StokelyHathaway, @theDALTONcastle has his focus locked onto @tadpoleslimj as they clash in singles action this Thursday! Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf at 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/aiGN1UM6yV — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023

It's the finals in the ROH World TV Title Eliminator Tournament as @GravityLuchador takes on the former #ROH World TV Champion @shane216taylor.

Who will become the number one contender? Watch #ROH TV on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf at 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/xUQeb8UMcX — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2023