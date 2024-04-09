Grayson Waller Says Australian Wrestling Is ‘World Class’, Comments On Wrestlemania Weekend Wins

WWE’s Australian contingent was successful during Wrestlemania weekend, with Grayson Waller, Rhea Ripley and Bronson Reed all getting wins. In a post on Twitter, Waller commented on the success of Australian wrestlers this weekend and said they are “world class.” Waller is now one half of the Smackdown tag team champions with Austin Theory, Ripley retained the WWE Women’s World title over Becky Lynch and Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

He wrote: “The world found out this weekend what we’ve known for years- Australian Wrestling is World Class. The Takeover is only just starting. To all the wrestlers in Australia- keep working hard and showing out. The opportunities are there for the taking #WeConquered”