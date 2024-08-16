Grayson Waller Thinks Julius Creed Would Do ‘Really Well’ In the UFC

Grayson Waller believes that Julius Creed could have a successful run in the UFC if he chose to. Waller recently appeared on UFC Unfiltered and during the conversation he talked about the WWE roster, specifically noting that Creed would do well in WWE’s sister company.

“We have some killers in WWE right now, there’s a guy called Julius Creed,” Waller said (per Fightful). “Super high level amateur wrestler. If he goes over to the UFC at some stage, he’s going to do really good. He’s a former training partner of Daniel Cormier.”

Waller continued, “When you’re in the ring with this kid Julius like if he wants to hurt you, he can and having a bit of that fear a bit of that like. Oh. I think that helps what we do when you think the guy across from me is actually gona hurt you. I think that brings out the best. I always like that feeling.”

Creed and his brother Brutus are part of American Made on Raw and both competed at Bloodsport XI.