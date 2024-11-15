Grayson Waller Says ‘No One’ Wants WrestleMania In the UK

Grayson Waller has been consistent in his character that WrestleMania shouldn’t come to the UK, and he held to that opinion in his latest interview. Waller clashed with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2022 about the notion of WrestleMania coming to the country, and he kept on it in his interview with Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

“Such a lie, dude,” Waller quipped (per Fightful). “No one wants WrestleMania in the UK. No one wants it. I’d love to know how much money he got from the government to say that. He doesn’t want it in the UK. It’s cold, it’s miserable, that place sucks.”

Waller has been a proponent for WrestleMania coming to Australia. As of now, neither country is scheduled for the mega-PPV.