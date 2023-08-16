Grayson Waller Comments On His Social Media Feud With The Rock, Says He’s ‘Over’ It

Grayson Waller had a quick back and forth with The Rock last month on social media, which he says he’s already “over.” Waller drew the Great One’s attention on Twitter when he posted a video in which he said his debut at Madison Square Garden — a loss to Edge on Smackdown — was better than Rock’s “cringe” debut in the venue at Survivor Series 1996. Rock fired back and called Waller an “Outback Jack Off,” saying, “Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.”

Waller appeared on the Babyfaces podcast and, when asked about the back-and-forth, called The Rock irrelevant and said he was over it quickly.

“I was over The Rock three seconds after he tweeted me with some mediocre response,” Waller said (per Fightful). “I was trying to help him out. I went out of my way to go there to make the Rock relevant in WWE again. Obviously, he’s a huge global superstar, everyone knows The Rock, he’s probably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, but when it comes to WWE, it’s all about what have you done for me lately? He hasn’t done nothing for anyone lately, so I was trying to give him a path to come back in, maybe ease him in before Roman [Roman Reigns] and the Bloodline, they have all these things going on.”

Waller continute, “I don’t think he was about that. The Rock is at a stage in his life where he knows if he gets back in the ring, all these young, hungry guys, we’re not going to sit down and show him the respect. We want to fight. I don’t think The Rock wanted to fight me. I’ve moved on. I gave him his opportunity. He had the chance for the Grayson Waller rub, he didn’t take it, so I’m going to give that opportunity to someone else.”