In an interview with The West Sport (via Fightful), Grayson Waller admitted there is temptation to go more extreme with WWE on Netflix, but acknowledged that they are a family product.

When asked about WWE moving to Netflix, he said: “It’s super exciting. Obviously, you know already, the fan base on Netflix is a lot bigger. We’re going to be in a lot more homes, pretty much everyone, their mom, their grandma, their cousin, everyone has a Netflix account and being able to continue to watch NXT, SmackDown, Raw, PLEs, all of it on Netflix is going to be great. But for us too, this is an opportunity for us to kind of show out in a different platform and not having those constraints of a television network is kind of the way I think about it. I think Netflix believes in the WWE product and WWE is ready to deliver something huge. I think Netflix is the perfect home for it.”

He was also asked about getting let off his leash a little without the standards of cable TV holding him back. He added: “I think there’s definitely the temptation to do that, but for WWE, we are a family product and as much as we like to push the envelope at times, we do it at times when it’s necessary. Even though we’re on Netflix and maybe people think that the gloves are off and we can say what we want, at the end of the day, we still want families to come to the show, we still want you to bring your son and your daughter. So, Grayson Waller is going to say some mean things, but he’s going to be very careful about what he says.”