Gringo Loco On His ‘Base God’ Nickname, Prides Himself On Keeping People Safe In the Ring

Gringo Loco is known as the Base God for keeping opponents safe in the ring, and he recently discussed the name and more. Loco spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On making sure everything is safe in the ring: “I personally, I thrive off keeping people safe. I don’t know what it is about me, I think it’s in my blood. I like helping people look good. I like everybody being safe at the end of the match. I don’t know what it is, it just happened to be what part I took in lucha libre when I first got down to Mexico City.”

On his Base God name: “My first real spark of the Base God name was working with New Japan’s BUSHI. He was calling a second rope turn-around headscissors, and he was a heavy boy back then, and I was a lot skinnier. We pulled it off multiple times in many matches. He looks at me, and in the broken English-Spanish that he had, ‘It’s always for sure with you. I don’t know what it is, but I feel I can do anything with you.’

“I took a lot of pride in that, to this day. I actually reconnected with him after 15 years over at GLEAT in Japan. I told him how much of an impact that comment had on me and my entire career. ‘Well, you’re welcome.’ We both had a laugh. It’s really, all because of BUSHI, initially. From there, many conversations with DJZ [Joaquin Wilde] and how there are all these Gods of base on the planet, and we started making a list, and we looked at each other and he was like, ‘Have you ever dropped anybody?’ ‘Never, I would never let that happen.’ ‘You’re the Base God, you have to call yourself that.’ That’s where it really started to become an idea of, ‘maybe I should try this out and see how it goes.'”