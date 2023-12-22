Gringo Loco Looks Back at Match With El Hijo Del Vikingo In GCW

Gringo Loco faced off with El Hijo Del Vikingo at The Wrld On GCW in October, and he recently looked back on the match. Loco and Vikingo competed at the show in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall, a match he spoke about in an interview with Fightful. You can check out the highlights below:

On facing Vikingo at the show: “There was a moment after that match — we had a moment together and it was you for work. It was happiness. It was like, ‘Man, we just did that, dude.’ Regardless of the rivalry in Mexico and the States or whatever, and that we’re bitter enemies, like, we just did that, dude. It was his debut in Korakuen Hall and it was my debut in Korakuen Hall. We brought pure Lucha Libre and damn did we do a good job. I mean, based on the feedback we got in the weeks after the Japanese tour, it was just incredible.”

On Vikingo: “He’s a very, very special athlete. I’m literally the yin to his yang. I can help you in all these aspects as long as you get to me and you’re able to flip and do all that cool, stuff, and he doesn’t 100% of the time. I was going to say 99%, but he doesn’t miss. So, anytime that I’m in the ring with Vikingo, I’m a happy Luchador. He’s one of the best in the world. PWI thinks so. The fans think so. I think so. Talk about being blessed, I’ve been able to work with him many times throughout the year. I just worked with him last weekend. It’s always a pleasure to work with El Hijo Del Vikingo.”