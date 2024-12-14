– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) discussed their careers, their time in WWE, and more. Below are some highlights:

James Drake on their time in WWE: “I think the latter to be honest, I think. So first and foremost, we absolutely loved the WWE, we loved them, we love AEW, we love every wrestling promotion we ever worked for.”

Drake on how they wouldn’t be where they are now without WWE: “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for WWE, we got to go in back in 2016 when we were in the UK. But saying that, things change and time goes on. And we’re, it’s the name ‘Grizzled Young Veterans’ but we’re not as young as we were. As time’s going on and we’re looking at the climate of the wrestling world how things are booming in other areas, well I can speak on my half and I’m sure Zack’s the same, at the end of the day, one of these days, we’re not gonna be able to do this anymore.”

Drake on how long they want to compete: “I think we’re gonna be in the wrestling business for the rest of our lives because we’ve committed 20 years into it so far, but physically, you know that is a ticking clock, it’s running down, you know as it respects to other careers. So whilst we’re young, whilst we’re in a situation where we could do it, we wanted to really bet on ourselves and experience the whole world of wrestling, not just WWE.”

Zack Gibson on how many companies they’ve competed in over the last 12 months: “The list of companies that you said there, Ring of Honor, AEW, TNA, New Japan, that’s all in the space of 12 months and we’ve only been afforded that opportunity because we did say the time’s now, let’s go. And then the proof’s in the pudding, our stock which was the thing we were most concerned with, is back on the rise, going in that direction again, so it’s all coming up Milhouse.”