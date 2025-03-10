Guilia vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match At NXT Roadblock Will Reportedly Not Unify Titles

While Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer are set to put both their titles on the line at NXT Roadblock, a new report says the match will not consolidate the championships. The two are putting their NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship, respectively, on the line on Tuesday’s show and while the winner will hold both titles, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the titles will not be unified into one title going forward.

Instead, the winner of the match will hold both championships and defend them. It is not clear exactly how the plans are set going forward, including whether the title holder will defend both titles at NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.

This is a change from past title vs. title matches, where the titles have generally been unified into one championship such as the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as several of NXT & NXT UK Championships that were unified at NXT Worlds Collide in September of 2022.

NXT Roadblock takes place tomorrow from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally.