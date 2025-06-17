– In a post on his Instagram account, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther commented on his newly announced matchup with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, which will take place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next month. Gunther wrote, “I’m next …. guess i can spare 3 minutes. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE”

Goldberg faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. The show will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.