Gunther Says Finn Balor Put a Stain On His WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Win

Gunther says he didn’t want Finn Balor’s help to beat Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Imperium member defeated Priest to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday’s PPV after Balor attacked Priest, and “thanked” Balor with a big boot. During the post-show, Gunther was asked about Balor’s interference and his response.

“So like I just touched upon, the mental challenge going into tonight, I felt very confident,” Gunther said (per Wrestling Inc). “In the middle of the match, I saw what happened to Priest’s shoulder and had a clear target to go after and I felt I was on the way to redeem myself, to myself. Finn Balor decided to take that away from me.”

He added, “Tonight was important, but there’s definitely a stain on it.”

No word on who Gunther’s next title defense will be against.