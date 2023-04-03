Gunther Wants Everyone To ‘Go Out And Find’ The Person Who Can Beat Him

After yet again retaining his WWE Intercontinental Championship Title as the past weekend’s WrestleMania 39, Gunther spoke with Out Of Character’s Ryan Satin and explained his doubts that anyone on the current roster at WWE is equal to dethroning him (per Fightful). He maintained his focus on the future and his satisfaction with his recent performance. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full interview below.

On who he thinks can take the title from him: “That we shall see. [WrestleMania] was my focus, let’s see what happens on SmackDown. I guess I’ll see who is next in line. I’m fairly confident. I’m not sure if the man who is going to be able to beat me if he’s arrived here already. Everybody go out and find him.”

On his reaction to the WrestleMania match: “Not too worried about that. My mission was to go in there and represent our sport, Imperium, and this title in the best way possible. I achieved that today. I’m satisfied with it.”