Gunther Interrupts Bret Hart On WWE Raw, Brawls With Sami Zayn

Bret Hart made his appearance on this week’s WWE Raw and found himself involved in the Gunther and Sami Zayn feud. The WWE Hall of Famer came out for a promo on tonight’s show in Calgary and found himself interrupted by the World Heavyweight Champion, who said that Hart may be the best there was, but that he is the best there is and ever will be. He then said Hart is his second favorite wrestler behind Goldberg.

Zayn then came out wearing a jersey to honor the late Johnny Gaudreau and called Hart a true hero for Canada and called out Gunther for ducking him last week. Gunther said Hart wasn’t in his league and Zayn wasn’t in Hart’s league, again shooting down Zayn’s demand for a title shot. Zayn ended up brawling with Gunther.