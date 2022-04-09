Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser Make WWE Smackdown Debut (Clips)

Gunther and the now-former Marcel Barthel are officially on the Blue Brand, making their debuts on tonight’s Smackdown. The Imperium members debuted on tonight’s show, with Barthel now dubbed Ludwig Kaiser. Gunther defeated Joe Alonzo in short order in his debut Smackdown match.

As reported earlier this week, WWE was planning on bringing Gunther and Barthel up to the main roster following Gunther’s loss to Bron Breakker on this week’s NXT.