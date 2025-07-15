– Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center is advertising a “triple main event” for this weekend’s WWE Supershow live event in Texas. For the first time ever, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther takes on Penta with the title on the line at the WWE Supershow.

Also, Tiffany Stratton defends her Women’s Championship against former champion Nia Jax in a Street Fight. Here’s the current lineup for the WWE Supershow scheduled for Saturday, July 19:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Penta

* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo